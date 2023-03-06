The only precedent between the two teams is the first leg of this championship which ended in a 0-0 draw. After a streak of eight consecutive games without a hit the Sassuolo they have won three of their last five in Serie A. Compared to last season, after 24 games, Sassuolo are just two points behind, 27 compared to 29. Cremona he got his first win in this championship the last day against Roma.

Where to see Sassuolo-Cremonese

The match between Sassuolo e Cremonavalid for the 25th day of Serie Awill be broadcast Monday 6 March at 6.30pm live on the app by DAZN, available in the Sky Q App section. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.