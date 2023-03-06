With the beginning of the provisions that seek total peace in Colombia is a series of negotiations that would lead to armed groups such as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) to negotiations in the country.

In the last few hours, this illegal armed group announced its provisions to initiate a process with which provisions are made for eventual peace negotiations in the countryThis was announced through an official statement.

The letter is communicated to President Gustavo Petro and the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Ruedawith whom they work for the provisions that will be granted with the aim of reaching peace talks.

“After a unified consensus among the General Staff, we have contracted the professional services of lawyers and therefore conferred ample and sufficient power for them to advance approaches, explorations and, if applicable, legal negotiation on behalf of the General Staff of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces. of Colombia”, pointed out the group outside the law.

These provisions would be taking place with the encouragement from the armed group to contribute to the peace processes that are being carried out with different groups that have control over the national territory.

The Minister of Justice presented the criminal policy reform to the ELN:

The Colombian Minister of Justice, Néstor Iván Osuna, participated in the Peace Dialogue Table between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla to present the criminal policy reform bill and assured that “the achieving peace is the very justification” of the government of the president, Gustavo Petro.

Osuna explained in his speech at the Roundtable for Peace Dialogues that the Colombian government is committed to moving “from a purely imprisoning model to a resocializing and restorative model,” according to a statement released jointly in the framework of the meetings that take place in the Inter-American Conference on Social Security, located in the south of Mexico City.