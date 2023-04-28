Home » United States, the iconic voice of the New York subway is a transgender woman
World

NEW YORK – One of New York’s most famous voices has revealed that she is a transgender woman. Bernie Wagenblast, 66, of Cranford, New Jersey, is the person behind the voice heard by millions of commuters and tourists. “Line 1 to downtown arrives in two minutes.” Wednesday, during the public radio podcast Wnyc“Death, Sex & Money”, Bernie has publicly stated that she is transgender.

