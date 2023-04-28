Home » Ethiopia: Tigray, large public market begins tomorrow across the region
Ethiopia: Tigray, large public market begins tomorrow across the region

In light of the resumption of land connections with Tigray and to revive the economy of the region theater of the conflict, the government has announced that a large public market lasting a month will be organized in all the main Tigrinya towns.

This was reported by local media, specifying that the Ethiopian ministry of trade and regional integration said that the month-long trade bazaar will be held in the regional capital Mekelle and in the cities of Wukro, Adigrat and Maychew so as to revive commercial activities throughout the region.

The large regional market will kick off on April 29 and be held under the theme “Tigray Business for Regional Peace,” according to the ministry.

The market will be free and open for all, with large and small producers called to exhibit and sell their products.

Furthermore, in recent days, road connections between the capital Addis Ababa and Mekelle have officially resumed. In December, Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights between Addis Ababa and Mekelle.

The gradual resumption of basic services, which include telecommunications, banking and transport, came after a permanent cessation of hostilities agreement was signed on November 2 between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the most of the northern region.

The peace deal that ended a two-year war included provisions on the restoration of law and order, the resumption of basic services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.[Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

