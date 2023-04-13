Long-term rental contracts for passenger cars and off-road vehicles recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2023. With a total of 178,391 units, the increase is 31.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022. All user components are growing in volume, with private individuals holding 25,497 contracts stipulated (14.3% of the total, a reduced representation compared to the peak of 17.4% in January-March 2022) and the macro-area of ​​companies at 152,894 contracts (85.7% ).

The analysis carried out by UNRAE, in collaboration with MIT, indicates in detail the distribution of contracts among the various categories of long-term rental users, which cannot be compared with the registrations of the same period (two specific data comparison slides are available at the back of the study).

Non-automotive companies are the category stably in first place among users, accounting for 72.7% of contracts, up by 31%. Within the same macro-area of ​​companies, the contracts of short-term rental companies (NBT) follow, passing from 4.6% to 7.4% of the share. At 3.3% are contracts entered into by dealers and builders and at 2.3% those relating to long-term rental companies (NLT) which, following seasonality, are downsized compared to previous quarters. The average duration of contracts in the quarter was 23 months, in line with the same period in 2022.