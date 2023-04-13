Status: 04/12/2023 5:36 p.m Spring is the best time to prune rosemary. In this way, the subshrub remains vital and grows beautifully compact. What is important when pruning the Mediterranean plant?

The evergreen rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is one of the Mediterranean subshrubs. Just like lavender, it will lignify from below if not cut regularly. At the same time, the sprouting of young branches decreases over the years. In order for the plant to remain healthy and grow vigorously, it is not enough to occasionally cut off a few branches, for example for cooking.

When and how is rosemary cut?

Spring is the best time to cut back rosemary. Pruning is best after flowering. Since cutting stimulates the plant to sprout, rosemary that has hibernated indoors should only be cut when there is no longer a risk of frost. Otherwise the young shoots would freeze.

The cut should be made a few centimeters above the woody area, because rosemary has difficulty growing from old wood. In addition, the plant should be thinned out in such a way that all branches get enough light and do not hinder each other’s growth. Also cut off sick and weak shoots. Important: The garden tool should be clean and sharp.

