Schleswig-Holstein Proms: British fireworks at the SHMF | > – Culture – Music – Classic

On Friday evening, Daniel Hope and the NDR Radiophilharmonie, conducted by Paul Daniel, brought a piece of Great Britain to the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival in Neumünster.

by Anina Pommerenke

It’s the big, pompous moment of the evening: 7500 red-blue-white balloons fall from huge nets from the ceiling of the large Hall 1 in the Holstenhallen in Neumünster – directly onto the enthusiastic audience, who greeted the successful surprise with a big “ohhh” and “ahhh” appreciated. In just a few minutes, the SHMF concert hall is transformed into a huge ball pool for adults, who enthusiastically keep the loudly bursting balloons in the air. It sounds like fireworks that suitably accompanies Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance”. The audience stands, claps, waves the Union Jacks – the connoisseurs sing and dance along! Schleswig-Holstein has never seen anything like it!

Schleswig-Holstein Proms: British from top to bottom

Of course, this grandiose finale could not be missed at the Schleswig-Holstein Proms – after all, the event is a reference to this year’s London motto of the SHMF and a bow to the cult concert series in London, which traditionally starts with the legendary “Last Night of the Proms ” ends. Experience live what always comes across so grandiosely on television or radio – not a main reason for a few visitors why they decided to attend this event. No other SHMF concert was booked out so quickly this year.

And if you’re going to emulate the great role model, then you’re doing it right! That’s why many not only have Union Jack flags with them – some of them self-made – they wear blue wigs, crazy hats, Union Jack bows on headbands, ties and bowlers. There are no limits for your creativity!

Charming anecdotes by Daniel Hope

But the big magnet of the evening is undoubtedly Daniel Hope, who will be playing a total of 50 concerts in Schleswig-Holstein this summer. He fulfills the dual role of violin and moderation with flying colors. He leads through the evening in a charming, informative and profound way and secures the laughter and hearts of the audience with many a funny anecdote, curious quotations from correspondence of famous composers or decades-old premiere reports. Like every other violinist, Ravel’s “Tzigane” made him sweat because of the numerous technical finesse. The late Queen Elizabeth II, reports the German-Irish man with his charming British accent, had little knowledge of acoustics and, like royals in general, always liked to applaud when she thought it was right: “God bless her “.

Entertaining, easily digestible programme

Conductor Paul Daniel has conducted the “Last Night of the Proms” twice.

He is fantastically accompanied by the NDR Radiophilharmonie under the direction of the English conductor Paul Daniel. After all, he has directed “Last Night” twice, reveals Hope, but has never been to Neumünster before. Daniel jumps up and down so dynamically that his conductor’s desk wobbles. The lovingly curated music program is entertaining, crisp, easy to digest – also suitable for people who are not really big hardcore lovers of classical music. Wonderful: to experience Daniel Hope live with Elgar’s “Salut d’amour” – one of his showpieces!

The finale will be “very British” – Daniel Hope manages to make one last big punchline: Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” would always bring tears to the eyes of the British. However, he no longer knows whether they are tears of joy or sadness. These Schleswig-Holstein Proms are a complete success! It is to be hoped that this great innovation will become an integral part of the SHMF repertoire. Next time everyone turns off their cell phones too and then twice as many Union Jacks swing and sing along!

