UNRAE / Towed vehicle market: segment showing slight growth in March 2023 – Transporters

The UNRAE Study and Statistics Centre, on the basis of registration data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT), has estimated the market for towed vehicles for the month of March 2023, comparing it with the month of March 2022 The trailers and semi-trailers market recorded a slight increase in registrations in March, with 48 units registered more than in the same period of 2022 (+2.9%). In the first three months of the current year, 4,358 towed vehicles were registered, against 4,180 in the quarter of 2022 (+4.3%).

Michele Mastagni – Coordinator of the Trailers, Semi-trailers and Equipment Group of UNRAE, comments on these data as follows: “We welcome the slight increase in the market in March, despite some signs of a slowdown in the sale of towed vehicles tend to reduce the more optimistic forecasts, taking into account that the current registrations concern orders acquired last year. In the light of the approval of the 2023 incentive scheme for the purchase of new vehicles, we ask that this measure be implemented quickly and that the 25 million euros be made available as soon as possible in favor of road haulage companies for the renewal and the adaptation of its fleet in circulation, so as to place safe and technologically advanced trailers and semi-trailers of the latest generation on our roads. Lastly, given the recent and controversial interpretative note from MIT regarding the total length of articulated lorries, we reiterate once again, if necessary, the request that even in Italy, in line with the provisions in many European countries, elongated vehicles may circulate in the compliance with the length limit of 18.75 m established by the current Highway Code. In this regard, we hope that the necessary updates can be made urgently to the related Implementing Regulation, in order to give full application of the legal limits”.