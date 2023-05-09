Ursula von der Leyen visits Kiev to celebrate Europe Day also in Ukraine – Corriere TV

“Here the values ​​of Europe are defended,” wrote the president of the EU Commission

(LaPresse) – The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has arrived in Kiev. “It’s good to be back in Kiev. Where the values ​​dear to us are defended every day. It is therefore an appropriate place to celebrate Europe Day », wrote Von der Leyen on Twitter, attaching to her post a photo of her arrival in the Ukrainian capital. “I welcome President Zelensky’s decision to make 9 May Europe Day here in Ukraine as well”, added the president of the EU Commission.