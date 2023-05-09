Ursula von der Leyen visits Kiev to celebrate Europe Day also in Ukraine – Corriere TV

“Here the values of Europe are defended,” wrote the president of the EU Commission
(LaPresse) – The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has arrived in Kiev. “It’s good to be back in Kiev. Where the values dear to us are defended every day. It is therefore an appropriate place to celebrate Europe Day », wrote Von der Leyen on Twitter, attaching to her post a photo of her arrival in the Ukrainian capital. “I welcome President Zelensky’s decision to make 9 May Europe Day here in Ukraine as well”, added the president of the EU Commission.
May 9, 2023 – Updated May 9, 2023, 09:27 am
