A meeting in Mexico highlights the pioneering role of His Majesty the King in supporting dialogue and coexistence between religions

Electronic flag – Rabat

During a meeting in Mexico, the pioneering role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in supporting coexistence and dialogue between religions was highlighted.

This meeting, organized on Sunday on the occasion of the international conference to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the Union of Sephardic Jews in Latin America, reviewed the most important aspects of the long-standing Moroccan experience in the field of dialogue and coexistence between religions, which reflect the richness and cultural diversity of a multi-tributary nation.

During the meeting, the founding president of the Center for Studies and Research on Hebrew Law in Morocco, Abdallah Ozitan, highlighted the dynamism that Morocco has witnessed in recent decades, to rehabilitate its heritage and memory, in order to preserve the richness of the spiritual and cultural identity of Morocco in all its diversity and pluralism.

Mr. Ozitan said that this Moroccan diversity is the product of a history of human sharing and harmonious living that contributed to the success of this “extraordinary convergence”, in the land of Islam and peace, between Judaism and Islam.

The spokesman added, “In these turbulent times, it has become necessary, more than ever, to highlight the pivotal position of the Kingdom in promoting the values ​​of tolerance and openness, to which our King clings closely.”

In particular, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Morocco to Mexico, Abdel Fattah Al-Labbar, the Ambassador of Israel to Mexico, Zvi Tal, the President of the World Federation of Sephardic Jews, Chaim Cohen, the President of the Canadian Federation of Sephardic Jews, Abraham Al-Arar, and the President of the Latin American Federation of Sephardic Jews, Gaston Maya Funes.