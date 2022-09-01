Home World US, 10 years in prison for a marine veteran for the attack on Capitol Hill
World

US, 10 years in prison for a marine veteran for the attack on Capitol Hill

by admin
US, 10 years in prison for a marine veteran for the attack on Capitol Hill

A Marine veteran was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting law enforcement during the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. This is the longest sentence to date.

Pro-Trump assault on the Capitol in Washington. Shooting and weapons: one woman died, several injured. Biden: “Democracy under siege”. The president: “Go home”

edited by Francesca Caferri and Silvia Luperini

He 56enne Thomas Webstera retired NYPD officer, was found guilty by a federal jury last May on all six counts.

In particular Thomas Webster was found guilty of brandishing a metal flagpole at law enforcement before grounding an officer by his collar.

See also  Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for defying the panel subpoena on January 6 | Congressional violence | January 6 committee | US House of Representatives

You may also like

The IAEA in the Zaporizhzhia plant: “It’s damaged,...

20222 Typhoon Xuanlannuo track real-time release system satellite...

Boris Johnson: “With Draghi we did everything for...

Review: More than 50,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox...

Flowers on Mikhail’s coffin, then Putin goes to...

EU announces suspension of visa facilitation agreement with...

Russia buries Gorbachev and his unloved era of...

Oil tanker blocks the Suez Canal: traffic restored

Pope again calls for peace in Iraq –...

Historian Paul Kennedy: “Gorbachev is betting on a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy