A Marine veteran was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting law enforcement during the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. This is the longest sentence to date.
Pro-Trump assault on the Capitol in Washington. Shooting and weapons: one woman died, several injured. Biden: “Democracy under siege”. The president: “Go home”
edited by Francesca Caferri and Silvia Luperini
He 56enne Thomas Webstera retired NYPD officer, was found guilty by a federal jury last May on all six counts.
In particular Thomas Webster was found guilty of brandishing a metal flagpole at law enforcement before grounding an officer by his collar.
