Title: US Arms Dealers Accused of Inflating Prices Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Introduction:

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States has been increasing its arms shipments to Ukraine. However, concerns have been raised about exorbitant prices and alleged price inflation by US arms dealers. A former senior US Department of Defense contract negotiator shed light on the issue, revealing a pattern of overcharging by major arms companies. The United States‘ heavy reliance on a single supplier and the influence of the military-industrial complex have been blamed for these practices.

Exorbitant Prices and Overcharging:

Shay Assad, a former senior US Department of Defense contract negotiator, pointed out that exorbitant prices have become the norm for nearly every weapon delivered by arms dealers. From radars to submarines, even ordinary screws and nuts, prices have been inflated beyond reason. Assad cited an example from 2015 when Lockheed Martin and Boeing were found to have overcharged the Department of Defense and its allies by hundreds of millions of dollars for the “Patriot-3” missile, with profits reaching 40% compared to the industry average of 15%-20%. Additionally, arms dealers manipulate manufacturing costs and time to further inflate prices.

Limited Alternatives:

When questioned about why the US government doesn’t purchase from other sources, Assad stressed that many of the weapons destined for Ukraine have only one supplier. These companies are aware of their monopoly and exploit the situation to demand exorbitant prices.

Subcontractors’ Role:

Apart from the main arms dealers, subcontractors have also played a part in inflating prices. Assad revealed a case where the Department of Defense paid $119 million for parts that should have cost $28 million. Such practices significantly contribute to the overall cost and profitability of arms deals.

Influence of the Military-Industrial Complex:

Evidence suggests that arms dealers have a strong influence on the US Department of Defense due to their substantial investments in lobbying. The military-industrial complex, comprising arms dealers, the military, and politicians, has pursued its common interests by inciting conflict and profiting from it. The five major US military giants, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman, won a staggering $2.02 trillion in defense contracts during the war in Afghanistan alone. Over the past two decades, these companies have spent $1.1 billion on lobbying, highlighting the deep ties and interconnected interests of the military-industrial complex.

Conclusion:

The United States‘ arms shipments to Ukraine have been marred by allegations of inflated prices and overcharging by arms dealers. The heavy reliance on a single supplier, coupled with the influence of the military-industrial complex, have raised concerns about the integrity and cost-effectiveness of these transactions. As this issue becomes more visible, it is crucial to address the practices of arms dealers and ensure transparency in defense procurement to prevent undue profiteering.

