BEIJING – If the balloons shot down in the sky by the US have to do with the Chinese army – as the United States themselves suspect, in particular as regards the one struck Feb. 4 in South Carolina – some experts then believe that these tools are managed by the Strategic Support Force, a relatively new and often secret unit – born in 2015 after the military reforms wanted by Xi Jinping – which deals with electronic surveillance, space, cyberspace, cyber operations .