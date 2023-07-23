US elections, the candidacies of Biden and Trump

New York – What if it’s not the two of them in the end? Everything suggests that the 2024 US presidential elections will be a repeat of 2020, with the second act of the challenge between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Inextricably linked to each other by the double thread of inevitability. Because the former is the incumbent head of the White House and the Democrats are convinced that he remains the best opponent against the latter, while the latter has no Republican rivals capable of undermining the cult of him in the base of the party.

