Home » US elections, the candidacies of Biden and Trump
World

US elections, the candidacies of Biden and Trump

by admin
US elections, the candidacies of Biden and Trump

New York – What if it’s not the two of them in the end? Everything suggests that the 2024 US presidential elections will be a repeat of 2020, with the second act of the challenge between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Inextricably linked to each other by the double thread of inevitability. Because the former is the incumbent head of the White House and the Democrats are convinced that he remains the best opponent against the latter, while the latter has no Republican rivals capable of undermining the cult of him in the base of the party.

See also  Garry Kasparov: "The West is too weak and has no leader, so let Putin do what he wants"

You may also like

Latin American Countries Assert Themselves at EU-CELAC Summit,...

Consequences of the storm: A river of ice...

Temporary Suspension of Car Traffic on Crimean Bridge...

Lana Del Rey biography job | Fun

He stabbed his neighbor in Palermo after a...

Palermo Ladies Open, the final is Paolini-Zheng

Matora about pregnancy | Fun

Serbia beat the Czech Republic by 57 points...

Right ahead in Spain but Sanchez believes in...

Italy overwhelmed by the United States in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy