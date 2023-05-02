Home » US lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement for international travelers | Info
The United States of America (US) has announced that next week it will lift the requirement for a vaccine against COVID-19 for international passengers traveling by air.

Source: MONDO/MARIO MILOJEVIĆ

The announcement from the White House stated that the decision on the mandatory vaccination due to the epidemic of COVID-19, which was passed in 2021, will cease to be valid on May 11 for federal employees and international passengers traveling on air carriers.

It is recalled that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have begun the process of abolishing the obligation to vaccinate in schools, health care facilities, and for non-American citizens coming across land borders, and detailed information will be published in the coming days.

US President Joe Biden signed the law to repeal the “Emergency Declaration” on April 11, but the US Supreme Court decided to end this process on May 11.

(Anadolja)

