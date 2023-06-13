US media: Biden administration wants to extend waivers to allow chip companies from South Korea and Taiwan to maintain business in mainland China – yqqlm

“The Biden administration intends to extend the waivers to allow South Korea and Taiwan tosemiconductorThe manufacturer maintains operations in mainland China. “The Wall Street Journal exposed the news on the 13th. According to the report, Alan Estevez, the U.S. Department of Commerce Undersecretary for Industry and Security Affairs, said at an industry conference last week that the Biden administration intends to extend a The exemption period for the export control policy, which aims to restrict the sale of advanced process chips and chip manufacturing equipment to China by the United States and foreign companies using American technology.

In October last year, the U.S. government escalated its suppression of China’s chip industry. The Netherlands, South Korea, and China’s Taiwan region are no longer allowed to sell to mainland China the chips and chip manufacturing equipment of the advanced manufacturing process stipulated by the United States. According to this policy, South Korea, which has a production plant in mainland China and takes mainland China as an important chip market, will be severely impacted. The inability to import advanced chip equipment will mean that the technological upgrading of South Korea’s production base in China will be hindered, and its international competitiveness will be greatly weakened. Following strong opposition from Samsung and SK Hynix, the United States imposed a one-year export control exemption on South Korean companies until October this year.Also exempted are those from Taiwan, China.TSMC。

According to the latest report from the “Wall Street Journal” on the 13th, the participants said that the US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Alan Estevez in the industry groupsemiconductorThose waivers will be renewed for the foreseeable future, a meeting of industry associations said. According to the report, this will allow the above-mentioned countries and regions to maintain their existing chip business in mainland China without retaliation from the US. The U.S. Commerce Department declined to comment on the claim, the report said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some analysts believe that the extension of the exemption by the U.S. Department of Commerce will weaken the effect of the U.S. export control policy on chips to China.There are also companies in the US chip industryexecutivesSaid that the U.S. Department of Commerce will extend the exemption period, rather than gradually reduce or even terminate the exemption to strengthen the export control of Chinese chips, which means that the U.S. government recognizes that in a highly integrated global industry, it is necessary to use technology against China. Decoupling has been more difficult than expected.

U.S. and foreign chipmakers have resisted U.S. restrictions on doing business with China, according to previous reports. Some governments in Asia and Europe have also hit back. The strongest criticism came from South Korea. China is South Korea’s largest export market, far ahead of South Korea’s other trading partners. South Korea, although a close military and economic ally of the United States, is also careful not to provoke the wrath of China, which has a strong influence over North Korea. The South Korean government and various companies have asked the United States to reconsider the restrictions. Some South Korean companies are so uneasy they are considering forgoing U.S. federal aid, industry executives said, a move that could deal a blow to a signature U.S. government program.

U.S. officials have said in recent weeks that Washington is not seeking to decouple from China. U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen has said in several speeches that a complete separation from the Chinese economy would be disastrous for both the U.S. and China.

On the morning of June 13th, on the stock markets of Seoul, South Korea and Taipei, China, it was reported that Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix andTSMCShare prices rose sharply.Among them, SK Hynix andTSMCThe increase was close to 3%, and Samsung Electronics also increased by more than 1%.

