Original title: US poll: more than half of the American people think the US economic situation is deteriorating, 70% of the people think the US government should be responsible

Americans shop at grocery stores on October 13. Data showed that food prices in the United States rose 11.2% year-on-year in September. (Data map)

Overseas Network, October 18thThe US “Washington Observer” reported on the 17th that a new poll showed that most American voters are dissatisfied with the direction of the country’s development and believe that the failure of the current US government’s governance has caused the deterioration of the overall economic situation.

A poll released on the 16th by CBS and “Public Views” showed that more than 70% of voters said that the current US government must be responsible for the current economic situation, and 45% of voters said that the White House should “take a lot of responsibility”. “. As for the U.S. economic outlook, only 15% of respondents believe conditions are improving, while 65% believe it is deteriorating and 20% believe it remains the same. 63% said natural gas prices were rising in their area, and more than two-thirds (68%) were concerned that the U.S. government might take more aggressive steps to fight inflation.

The report said the poll was conducted in two batches. The first survey was conducted between September 15 and October 14 among 36,513 voters in all 435 congressional districts across the United States; the second was conducted between October 12 and 14 among 2,068 voters, data The margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

Inflation expectations across the United States have continued to deteriorate for months, with the consumer price index rising 8.2% in September from a year earlier. In the face of high inflation, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates three times in a row, raising short-term interest rates to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years. Outside criticism, the Fed’s series of measures may lead to an unnecessary deep recession. (Hou Xingchuan from Overseas Network)

