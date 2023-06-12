Usa, 3 dead and 3 wounded in a shooting in Annapolis. Mayor’s anger: “It can happen anywhere”

Three people stayed killed and three wounds in a shooting which took place on Sunday night in a house ad Annapolis, the state capital of Maryland (USA). The area where the events took place is located in sud than the city center and near the waterfront.

In the statement released to reporters by the local police chief Edward Jackson it was explained that the origin of the shooting was a personal dispute between two or more individuals, but we did not want to add further information about the relationships and dynamics between the subjects involved, except that the victims had abetween the ages of 20 and 50.

Harsh words of condemnation from the mayor of the city Gavin Buckley: “This can happen anywhere and nothing is solved through the use of guns”.