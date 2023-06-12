breaking latest news-Entella, playoffs: knowing how to resist and revive one’s best glories

For this weekend at the end of May, despite the various championships drawing to a close, I wanted to score a nice and interesting one-two, attracted by the second round of the Serie C playoffs which take place on Saturday evening. So as soon as the draw has been made, I immediately get to work crossing interesting matches with the availability of means of transport and in the end my research will lead to breaking latest news-Virtus Entella as the first meeting on Saturday at 20:30. I arrive by bus after (it almost doesn’t seem real) having even had lunch at home, a two and a quarter hour journey with over three hours before the kick-off, which allow me to return to see the beauties of the Abruzzo town after a few year of absence.

Tonight I’m freaking out like the locals, not so much for the importance of the match itself, but to see a leading fan base at work on the national ultras scene, which has had its ups and downs over the years like all the fans, but it always remains among the most interesting in our panorama. I walk quickly towards the stadium Adriatic – Crow also to breathe the atmosphere that you experience outside and never was the choice more apt. Surely today’s opponent, from the ultras point of view, does not add that dose of adrenaline brought by particularly numerous opponents or from whom one is divided by strong rivalry, so people deceive their nervousness by drinking a beer or eating together. The boys of the group SOUTH OF THE RIVER they arrive in procession, over an hour before the start, singing and waving flags and then enter and take their places on the steps.

The pre-sale went very well, the tickets sold are over twelve thousand so the queues could be a big problem, so when there are a good forty minutes left and after seeing what there was to see, I decide to enter too to better understand of the situation. Set foot on the field, theAdriatic from the inside it always gives the idea of ​​a lived-in and historical structure, despite all the various modernization works made necessary by the requirements imposed by the various leagues and police headquarters. The glance is remarkable with the Curva Nord practically sold out, but the two grandstands are also full and there are only very few free seats left. The only least crowded sectors are the Curva Sud and the away sector, in fact from Liguria there are only about fifteen fans equally divided between clubs and CHIAVARI SOUTH STAIRCASE.

Even before hostilities begin, the Abruzzo ultras charge the team onto the pitch for a warm-up, but even the group in the stands, evidently increased in numbers over the years, gets busy singing choirs accompanied by good clapping. This evening the North is a powder keg ready to explode and still well in advance waving flags and lighting torches and smoke bombs, as well as singing and waving their arms.

Finally at 20:30 the match begins, with the breaking latest news curve that does nothing transcendental but the impact is still excellent, with many banners and flags, torches, smoke bombs and a firecracker on the notes of the famous song “Gente di mare” which, as a conditioned reflex, leads to raising several scarves. Even the group in the bleachers does not want to be outdone and is colored by waving four flags in the lower part and displaying a long banner of encouragement for the team.

In the first half, the North starts immediately strong but just when everyone least expects it, after just seven minutes Corbari’s dish freezes the enthusiasm and makes the fans who have come from Chiavari celebrate. Apart from this exultation, the ultras guests will never enter the singing challenge, always remaining silent to act as spectators to the beautiful opposing performance.

After the away goal, no humanly understandable decline for the Pescaresi who, on the contrary, try to incite their favorites even more passionately. The corner named after the unforgettable Marco Mazza really seems to have something extra, with the supporting group of RANGERS to lead the fans masterfully, supported very well by the other lancers positioned more laterally to try to make as many people sing as possible. There are many clapping throughout the sector to accompany the choirs, but there is certainly no shortage of banners and flags as well as various torches, lit at different times of the challenge, coloring the stands even more and further fueling the choral intensity.

Despite a curve in a state of grace, the evening seemed to go badly when Lescano, at the end of the first fraction, had a penalty kick from Merola saved by Borra. He goes to the break on the result of 0-1 with a curve that he doesn’t intend to give up, however. In the second half the cheering resumes with great vehemence, a scarf is also sketched out unfortunately not very thick, on the other hand the vocal incitement is very high and constant with numerous and compact clapping.

Worth noting is the display of a small but meaningful banner by the boys on the steps, the classic but always current: “ULTRAS LIBERI”, then at minute sixty-four the incitement of the Pescaras is rewarded by the momentary draw signed by Merola, who explodes the stadium, especially the Mazza curve, which is colored thanks to the lighting of two – three torches. Three minutes later the misfortune seems to rage on the local team and on Lescano who, after the missed penalty, manages to get expelled and leave breaking latest news in ten men. But tonight you just can’t lose and the Curva, despite everything, starts cheering loudly again almost propitiating the goal of the newcomer Aloi in the half hour, who fixes the final result at 2-1 to the delight of all the breaking latest news people who turn on again another torch and then throw it on the athletics track.

The continuation of the race is an Abruzzo monologue with an intensity from other times. After five minutes of added time, the referee decrees the end of hostilities, the two teams go to receive the applause of their respective fans, but the honors are all for breaking latest news, to which their fans give the right recognition, while outside the stadium fireworks are lit with the two sectors continuing to cheer well after the end, even when the teams have long reached the changing rooms.

Appointment in four days at Municipal of Chiavari for the return match in which breaking latest news is called to defend the advantage to continue in these playoffs so far full of emotions, both on the pitch and in the stands. I leave the stadium calmly well after midnight, since my bus is scheduled to leave at 4:45. On the way, memories of the first time in breaking latest news resurface, over twenty years ago for a match in the Serie C Italian Cup, against the then twins of Livorno or again in the important match to avoid relegation against Crotone, in the 2004-2005 season; that time breaking latest news lost by 0-4 relegated and unleashed the ire of the ultras, passing through other seasons in which the numerical drop was evident, a bit like most of the fans in recent years, on the other hand, but tonight I really revised the best time curve. This is precisely the beauty of the ultras movement, which despite the inevitable ups and downs, always manages to resist the continuous changes of this society, reinventing itself and getting back on its feet, reviving the glories of the past as demonstrated precisely by the breaking latest news ultras on this warm evening of end of May. Really good!

Without even realizing it, my coach arrives, I just have time to charge both the camera and mobile phone batteries before my eyes close and I fall into a deep sleep, before yet another stadium and yet another tell.

Marco Gasparri