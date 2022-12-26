The balance sheet of the Arctic storm that hit the United States worsens. There are nearly 40 victims in nine states. The most critical situation a Buffalo, where a snowstorm prevents emergency services from reaching high-impact areas. Here the dead are 13. Many were found inside the cars buried in the snow. They did not listen to the appeals to stay at home.

“It’s like going to a war zone,” admitted the New York governor, Kathy Hochuloriginally from Buffalo, where snowdrifts of more than two meters and power outages expose residents to inconvenience and risks for personal safety: the recommendation for everyone is to “stay at home”.

More than 200,000 people across several eastern states woke up without electricity and many more were forced to disrupt their vacation travel plans, although the disruption has shown some signs of abating.

The extreme weather has brought freezing temperatures to many states, with flights cancelled, tourists stranded and residents trapped in ice-caked homes. “It will be talked about for generations as the storm of ’22”, recalled Hochul, explaining that the phenomenon for “intensity, longevity and ferocity of the winds” has exceeded the violent storm of 1977.