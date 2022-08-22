NEW YORK – Anthony Fauci leaves. The Italian-born doctor who had become the face of the fight against Covid in the United States, and therefore also the main target of the attacks by Trump and his supporters, announced that in December he will withdraw from the government, to “pursue the next chapter” of his career.
Fauci joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968, shortly after graduation, when Lyndon Johnson was president.
See also Biden's satisfaction with the truce between Israel and Palestine: "We will continue to help the Jewish state"