Home World Usa, attempts to load explosives on a plane: arrested
World

Usa, attempts to load explosives on a plane: arrested

by admin
Usa, attempts to load explosives on a plane: arrested

A man has been arrested by the FBI for attempting to bring a device connected to potentially explosive powder aboard a commercial flight. Mark Muffley40, was arrested Monday night at his home after being spotted hours earlier by security cameras at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania.

Muffley was scheduled to board an Allegiant plane bound for Orlando, Florida. A suitcase intended for the hold was blocked after metal detector checks. At that point the alarm went off and the security agents activated. The subsequent X-ray examination revealed a device and explosive material on the bottom of the baggage: granular powder, used for fireworks, as well as a can containing butane gas, a pipe, a lighter, a wireless device and two switches tied by a ribbon.

Mark Muffley in another image provided by the FBI (reuters)

According to the authorities, the dust could trigger an explosion on board and put the crew and passengers at risk.

A terminal was closed for security reasons, and the suitcase checked by the bomb squad. When the FBI rang Muffley over loudspeakers, inviting him to report to the desk, the man was seen leaving the airport. A few hours later he was arrested.

See also  Hail of guns and two minutes of silence: this is how the United Kingdom pays tribute to Prince Philip

You may also like

He dies in Villa Sofia after the fall:...

A corpse was found in the corridor of...

Employees of the Korea Railway Corporation privately checked...

Weather forecast Thursday March 2, 2023 | weather...

Elections in Nigeria, Bola Tinubu elected president. Rival...

Massacre Cutro, the sarcasm of the magistrate after...

Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev, in the Black Sea...

Doubts about the “Beixi” incident point to American...

Bolivian found after a month in the Amazon...

Harry and Meghan evicted from Frogmore Cottage: now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy