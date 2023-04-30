Usa, Biden’s commitment to American journalists illegally detained abroad: “The press is not a crime”

WASHINGTON. US President Joe Biden used the stage at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to confirm his administration’s commitment to American journalists wrongfully detained in Russia, Syria and other countries. The dinner of the association of journalists who constantly follow the White House was held in the central Hilton hotel in Washington. And it is a tradition that the president participates in it every year. Only Donald Trump, in constant conflict with the press, had deserted her and attacked the media and the association (WHCA) calling her now dead.

Biden spoke in front of 2,600 guests including journalists, VIPs, political figures, administration officials and said that “the press is the pillar of democracy”. You then quoted Thomas Jefferson as pointing out that you prefer a press without a government to a government without a press. Then he dedicated the first ten minutes of his speech – which lasted 21 minutes, against 15 in 2022 – to remember the efforts to bring home Evan Gershkovich, the reporter of the Wall Street Journal accused of espionage in Russia. In the room were the relatives of the journalists. Many of the guests wore a pin that read “Free Evan.” He then recalled the story of Austin Tice, a former marine, three tours in Iran and two in Afghanistan, journalists swallowed up by the Syrian regime since 2012. The State Department believes he is still alive and Biden reiterated to his mother Debra Tice, present in hall, that your Administration will make every effort. “We have faith for Austin, we will not give up,” Biden said.

Among the guests also Brittney Griner, the manager of Phonenix Mercury who spent almost ten months in a cell in Russia. She was released on December 9th. A standing ovation was given to her when the president pointed out and thanked her among the people in the room. Brittney was at the table CBS together with his wife Cherelle. Then the president recalled Paul Whelan, an American detained since December 2018 in Russia and whose efforts to free him together with Griner failed last year.

The United States imposed sanctions on Russian entities – the FSB – and Iranian “Guardians of the Revolution” over illegal detentions two days ago, further highlighting efforts to counter actions against journalists taking place in countries such as Burma, Venezuela, Iran , Syria (the president mentioned them).

“Tonight our message is this: journalism is not a crime”, concluded the president, reiterating the importance of defending democracies against autocracies in the press.

The dinner was opened with a video by Arnold Schwarzenegger highlighting the importance of a free press. Tamara Keith, president of the WHCA and reporter of the NPRhe said there are hundreds of journalists detained around the world just for doing their job.

President Biden was seated at the head table onstage along with Kamala Harris and comedian Roy Wood. In his speech, as per tradition, the president made fun of and joked. About the media, about Trump, about his age, about Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News.

The correspondents’ dinner is one of the longest-running and anticipated traditions in Washington. The first was in 1921, but it was not until 1924 that the presidents – then it was Calvin Coolidge – began to participate. Generally there are always comedians or artists to give a keynote speech.