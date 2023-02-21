news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 20 – Los Angeles police have arrested a person in the investigation into the murder of 69-year-old auxiliary bishop David O’Connell, who was found dead at home from a gunshot wound.



It is Carlos Medina, 65, husband of the prelate’s domestic worker. Investigators did not give a motive, but an informant told authorities he saw Medina acting strangely after the crime and claiming that the bishop owed him money.



According to witnesses, the housekeeper also took O’Connell’s dog for a walk and sometimes he would have done it himself arrested. The agents arrived in Medina after examining a video that showed a car near the prelate’s home at the time of his killing. In a house search they found some weapons, now under ballistics examination. A priest for 45 years, O’Connell, originally from Ireland, was appointed auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015. He was known for his outreach to the poor, marginalized and victims of gang violence. His nickname was ‘Pacemaker’, for his ability to pacify conflicts in the community. (HANDLE).

