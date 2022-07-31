Home World Usa, California in flames: 8 thousand people at risk in the largest fire since the beginning of the year
Usa, California in flames: 8 thousand people at risk in the largest fire since the beginning of the year

WASHINGTON. Alert in Northern California for 8,000 people threatened by a vast fire that broke out on Friday afternoon on the border with Oregon, in the area of ​​the national forest.

The flames have already burned thousands of acres of land and for firefighters this is the largest fire in the state since the beginning of the year.

More than 100 structures have already been destroyed, including the homes of some local officials who are continuing to work despite the evacuation order, explained the sheriff of Siskiyou County, the epicenter of the fire.

In Jackson County, 60 hikers were rescued on the Pacific Trailm, the famous trail that goes from California to Mexico.

The Oak Fire continues to ravage California: aerial images of the fire

