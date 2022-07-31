WASHINGTON. Alert in Northern California for 8,000 people threatened by a vast fire that broke out on Friday afternoon on the border with Oregon, in the area of ​​the national forest.



The flames have already burned thousands of acres of land and for firefighters this is the largest fire in the state since the beginning of the year.



More than 100 structures have already been destroyed, including the homes of some local officials who are continuing to work despite the evacuation order, explained the sheriff of Siskiyou County, the epicenter of the fire.



(reuters)

In Jackson County, 60 hikers were rescued on the Pacific Trailm, the famous trail that goes from California to Mexico.