Usa, evacuated a Senate building for a possible armed man

Usa, evacuated a Senate building for a possible armed man

The alarm in the United States Senate has returned after the evacuation of an office building due to the possible presence of an armed man. According to the Washington police, cited by ABCNewsthat would have been a mistake. “There are no injuries and no gunmen,” a spokesman said.

The US Senate police had signaled the risk of an armed person inside the building, inviting people inside the offices to take cover.

The US Senate is on summer break and most lawmakers were not in their offices.

“If you are inside the Senate buildings, all present should take cover as a possible active gunman has been reported. We have no confirmed reports of gunfire,” Capitol Police said in a post on social media. media.Police said they responded to an emergency call.

Yesterday came the news of Trump’s latest indictment, precisely in relation to the assault on the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021.

