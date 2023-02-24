Home World Usa, Jill Biden: “Joe is ready to run again”
WASHINGTON. Joe Biden is ready to run again for the White House. This was stated by the first lady, Jill. There is “much more” to decide than choosing the time and place of the announcement. “How many times does she have to say that before you believe it?” the first lady said in an exclusive interview withAssociated Press from Nairobi, one of the stops on his visit to Africa.

“He said he hasn’t finished. You haven’t completed what you started. This is the important thing », explains Jill Biden, in reference to what the US president has already hinted at regarding his re-nomination, despite his advanced age, which would make him 86 at the end of his possible second term.

