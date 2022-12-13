The monument dedicated to Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia is back in the light of the sun. The statue had been “closed” inside a huge wooden building for two years, after the decision of Mayor Jim Kenney, in the wake of protests from the Black Lives Matter movement. Columbus’ fame, which remained intact for over a century, ended up in a controversial debate regarding the accusations of slavery linked to the great navigator’s adventure. The Black Lives Matter movement, in the wake of the protests that erupted after the death of the African American George Floyd by the police, had called for the removal of all the statues of “slavemen”. Among these, besides George Washington, was Columbus. But a judge ordered the removal of the wooden roofing.