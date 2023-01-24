Home World Usa, secret papers found in the home of former Vice President Pence
NEW YORK. At least a dozen classified documents have been discovered at former President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana. This was reported by CNN citing some sources, according to which the Department of Justice and the FBI have launched an investigation to ascertain how the papers marked as “classified” ended up in the Pence house.
According to CNN, an attorney for former Vice President Mike Pence found out about documents marked classified at Pence’s new Carmel home last week, and turned over those classified documents to the FBI. The FBI and the Justice Department’s Homeland Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence’s Indiana home.

The news comes on the heels of revelations of classified material discovered in the private office and residence of President Joe Biden and the residence of former President Donald Trump. The discovery, moreover, comes after Pence has repeatedly claimed that he does not have any classified documents in his possession.

