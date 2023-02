One dead and five injured: this is the provisional toll of two armed assaults on the campus of the State University of Michigan. The American media report it. The shooting took place at 20:30 local time, 2:30 in Italy. The police are currently hunting a suspect.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots near one of the buildings campus. Security officials yelled at the students to run and hide. The boys are locked in their rooms. The identity of the victim is not known.