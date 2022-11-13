Home World USA, that’s why the victory of the Democrats in the Senate counts
World

USA, that’s why the victory of the Democrats in the Senate counts

by admin
USA, that’s why the victory of the Democrats in the Senate counts

With the victory of Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada the Democrats retain the majority in the Senate and, if they hold the seat in Georgia (ballot on December 6), they will further strengthen it. If they lose it and reach equal number of seats (today they are 50 Democrats and 49 Republicans), they will always have the majority because the casting vote will go to Vice-President Kamala Harris.

I

See also  Situation in Afghanistan: BBC reporters personally witnessed the life of the people under the Taliban offensive, the shadow of ruling the law still remains-BBC News

You may also like

G20, Biden sees Xi: “I am in a...

US-China, Taiwan’s knot and economic-trade relations at the...

Hurricane Nicole damages an unprecedented 5 people and...

America in a hurry? The “triple epidemic” hit...

G20 Bali, there is expectation for the arrival...

Breast redone at 30 and bad words, but...

Ukraine latest news. Cluster bombs on Zaporizhzhia, residents...

Asean Summit, Lavrov: “US and NATO want to...

After the recapture of Kherson, Kyiv prepares for...

More than 390 cities and towns in Colombia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy