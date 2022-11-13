With the victory of Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada the Democrats retain the majority in the Senate and, if they hold the seat in Georgia (ballot on December 6), they will further strengthen it. If they lose it and reach equal number of seats (today they are 50 Democrats and 49 Republicans), they will always have the majority because the casting vote will go to Vice-President Kamala Harris.
