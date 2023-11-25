USA, the former officer who murdered George Floyd was injured in prison

Derek Chauvinthe former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd in 2020, Friday November 24th was stabbed in a federal prison in Tucson, in Arizonaaccording to what the Cnn. Chauvin’s condition is listed as stable.

The man was attacked by another inmate al Federal Correctional Institution of Tucson, the federal prison where the former agent is currently serving his sentence. It is a prison medium securitystruck by the problem of staff shortage. The Bureau of Prisons explained in a statement that employees performed “life-saving measures” and Chauvin was then transferred to a hospital for treatment. The note also specifies that no one else, including staff or prisoners, was injured.

The 47-year-old man had been transferred in the FCI in Tucson from a maximum security state prison in Minnesota in August 2022. He is serving a 21-year federal sentence for having violated civil rights of Floyd and a 22 1/2 year state sentence for second degree murder.

