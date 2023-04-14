Dressed in shorts corti reds and t-shirt military green and moved backwards with his hands on the back of his neck: thus he was arrested Jack Teixeirathe 21-year-old aviator of the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts National Guard alleged mole of the “Pentangon leaks“. The images were initially released by CNN and show the 21-year-old giving himself up outside his home in Massachusetts while some armed officers pointed their weapons at him protected by an armored car.