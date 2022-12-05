Home World Usa, the Supreme Court approves the right of a web designer to refuse LGBTQ customers
World

Usa, the Supreme Court approves the right of a web designer to refuse LGBTQ customers

by admin
Usa, the Supreme Court approves the right of a web designer to refuse LGBTQ customers

NEW YORK – A web designer has the right to deny her services ad a gay couple, who asks you to create the site for their wedding, because based on your religious faith you believe that weddings can only take place between a man and a woman? Does the First Amendment of the American Constitution, which guarantees everyone freedom of expression, allow you to refuse this artistic service, because it would force you to promote a position that you do not share? And does the owner of a public establishment, whatever it may be, have the right not to serve homosexual customers because she does not accept their lifestyle, or would this be discrimination that the law cannot tolerate? …

See also  WHO plans to build a new crown vaccine technology transfer center in South Africa

You may also like

Finally cheap!DJI mini 3 UAV zero dead angle...

Lega, MEPs launch the battle of the chimneys

Bars on the windows and dark glass, in...

We will no longer work on Fridays, the...

FBI director against TikTok: “Concern for national security”

Pope on International Day of Persons with Disabilities:...

Pfizer, CEO again refuses the hearing on vaccines...

Emergency rooms are dealing with an increase in...

Sweden, murdered a Chechen dissident. Suspicions about Kadyrov’s...

Labor revolution in sight: abolish the House of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy