NEW YORK – A web designer has the right to deny her services ad a gay couple, who asks you to create the site for their wedding, because based on your religious faith you believe that weddings can only take place between a man and a woman? Does the First Amendment of the American Constitution, which guarantees everyone freedom of expression, allow you to refuse this artistic service, because it would force you to promote a position that you do not share? And does the owner of a public establishment, whatever it may be, have the right not to serve homosexual customers because she does not accept their lifestyle, or would this be discrimination that the law cannot tolerate? …