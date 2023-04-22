Usa, the Supreme Court retains access to the abortion pill: restrictions lifted

The United States Supreme Court has decided to maintain access to the abortion pill, establishing that the drug, used in more than half of abortions in the United States, can continue to be used. A Texas federal judge earlier this month decided to suspend the administration of the FDA-approved synthetic steroid mifepristone used as a chemical abortion drug. The mifepristone case will now be examined by the Court of Appeal before probably returning to the Supreme Court. However, the court ruling causes theaccess to the drug will remain unchanged until at least next yearallowing patients to terminate pregnancies with the drug in states where it was previously available.

The decision offered a victory for the administration Biden, who defended access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the United States. The president praised the decision and said he continued to support the FDA’s approval of the pill. “As a result of the supreme court hold, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use as we continue this fight in the courts,” Biden said in a statement. “The stakes couldn’t be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight political attacks on women’s health.”

“I will continue to fight against the politically driven attacks on women,” said the American president, pledging to continue “defending the independence of the Food and Drugs Administration and its authority to approve and regulate medicines.” Satisfied too Planned Parenthood, America’s leading family planning association, speaking of good news. “But the issue remains the same: access to mifepristone should never have been in danger.” The decision of the Supreme Court was not unanimous and took some observers by surprise, considering that the essays have a conservative majority after the three nominations decided by Donald Trump

The judges publicly disagreed Clarence Thomas e Samuel Alito, which would have triggered the access restrictions established by the courts. The administration “has not shown that a stop would have created irreparable damage,” wrote Alito. In the first test after the reversal of the historic Roe v. Wade, who legalized abortion in the US, surprised the Trump Supreme Court in opting to retain access to mifepristone. With the rejection of abortion by the sages, the battle in many Republican states has therefore turned to drugs used for abortions.