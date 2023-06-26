Home » USA, two shootings in Kansas City: 3 dead and 5 injured
USA, two shootings in Kansas City: 3 dead and 5 injured

USA, two shootings in Kansas City: 3 dead and 5 injured

At least three people died and five were injured in two shootings that occurred at Kansas City, Missouri. The outlines of the story are not clear. The police were called to the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue shortly after 4:30 in the morning local time: here the officers found the three victims (two men and a woman). The injured, not life threatening, were taken to various hospitals in the area. “Initial reports indicate that there was a large crowd of people in a parking lot when the two shootings began,” the police department said.

The car park is located outside a machine shop known for hosting informal after-hours gatherings, although “there is no club, bar or restaurant licensed at that location,” a local police spokesman said. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas extended his condolences to the families of the victims. No arrests have been made so far.

