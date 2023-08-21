Usa, wave of deaths linked to Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine. Public Safety Alert from the FDA. The White House moves

Alarm is growing in the United States over the spread of a new lethal mix of substances. to the synthetic opiate fentanyl (which has already caused a real epidemic and up to 300 deaths per day) is mixed salvation the zombie drug also known as “Tranq”. The latter is a strong non-opiate tranquilizer used for sedate the horses. As a result of the union of the two substances thenarcotic effect is enhanced and lengthened, with devastating consequences also because there is no effective antidote.

Those who use this drug also often develop serious injuries due to the damage to blood vessels that can lead to tissue necrosis. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a urgent public security alert after the presence of xylazine it has been reported in numerous cities. The deaths associated with the new drug that is taking over the streets have quadrupled since 2019, making it go up all’11% deaths related in some way to fentanyl. The White House is in the field to try to stop the spread of the new drug, discovered for the first time in the early 2000s in Puerto Rico.

Xylazine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, is available to the public online via sites which they do not require no documentation o proof of the veterinary profession, in which the drug is legally used. Until recently a kilogram of xylazine was sold by online Chinese suppliers at a price of 6-20 dollars. A low price which makes it very popular. Precursor of fentanyl was the drug Oxycontin produced by the pharmaceutical company Purdue widely administered in the past despite the addiction it creates, also as a result of an unscrupulous advertising campaign by the manufacturer assisted by the McKinsey consulting firm.

