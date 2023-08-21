Bulls, GM Marc Eversley speaks: The confirmation of Nikola Vucevic was the No. 1 priority

Marc Eversley, GM of the Chicago Bulls, recently was a guest on ‘Bulls Talk Podcast’ to talk about the team’s moves during the offseason.

Not having much flexibility, the Front Office decided to give a new chance to the various Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

Eversley called the confirmation of the big man (60 million in 3 years) ‘the No. 1 priority of our offseason’.

“I’m thrilled for Nikola,” explains the GM, “There aren’t many starting centers in the NBA. All the options for a possible replacement of him have never convinced us ”.

Confirmation also for Coby White (36 million three-year period).

“Coby had an extraordinary year. I think the growth he has shown over the past three years has been second to none on the roster. Now he is much more comfortable managing his ability to shoot and score. He no longer gets pressured or panicked. Also he found his role in the locker room, over time he became a silent leader. We have seen his growth and development of him. And that’s why it was essential to bring him home too.”

