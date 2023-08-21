Home » Another goal by Deiver Machado in France
Another goal by Deiver Machado in France

Chocoano soccer player Deiver Andrés Machado Mena scored another goal with the Lens jersey, in France, in the match against Rennes. It is his second consecutive goal with this club and his 11th goal as a professional.

Deiver Machado from Tados is a defender, left back, and he doesn’t stop scoring goals.

In the match, the Colombian player precisely opened the scoring, that only when 3 minutes had elapsed, thus giving his team the partial advantage, which was more solid on the pitch.

However, already in the second part of the duel, due to imprudence, Rennes had the chance to charge from 12 steps and Benjamin Bourigeaud, then putting parity. Machado Mena played at Atlético Nacional, Millonarios, KAA Gent from Belgium, at Toulouse FC and now at Lens

