An investigation was launched in Iowa after a woman told police how her father was allegedly a serial killer, author of seventy murders. Lucy Studey, this is the woman’s name, said that her father, Donald Dean Studey, who died in 2013 at the age of 75, allegedly killed between fifty and seventy women over the course of three decades, and that he asked for her and others’ help. children to remove the bodies of the victims from their land.

“I know – Lucy told Newsweek – where the bodies are buried”. Local county sheriff Kevin Aistrope used trained dogs to find dead bodies by spotting an area. It is possible, investigators say, that there are decomposed bodies underground. The woman said that her father mainly hit prostitutes, who were attacked in nearby Omaha and taken to her house, where they were then beaten and killed.

The daughter of the alleged serial killer also said that she had talked about it over the years to teachers, priests and policemen, but that she was never believed.