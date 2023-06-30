Vahidin Musemić passed away Sports

The legend of Sarajevo and former member of the Yugoslav national team died at the age of 77.

Legend of BH football, Sarajevo and former Yugoslav national team member, Vahidin Musemić, he died at the age of 77.

Musemić was born in Janja on October 29, 1946, and started his career at “Koševo”, where he played in the period from 1965 to 1974. After that, he wore the jersey of French Nice for two years. The legendary striker, performing in the “burgundy” jersey, stood out with goals, which is why at that time he also played for the national team of the former country, with which he won a silver medal at the European Championship in Rome in 1958.

His former club, Sarajevo, said goodbye to Musemić.

“Spenser from ‘Koševo’ was an example of how he fights for the coat of arms on the jersey during his playing career, and how he treats his club after it ended. His love for FK Sarajevo grew every day, the passion when he talks about his club was evident in his eyes during every conversation, and he ‘infected’ his entire family with it. Vahidin Musemić’s name will forever be written in golden letters in the history of our club and city. May he have mercy and eternal glory.”they announced from Sarajevo.

