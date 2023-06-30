Home » times and program of pole, Sprint race and race- breaking latest news
Sports

times and program of pole, Sprint race and race- breaking latest news

by admin
times and program of pole, Sprint race and race- breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The second weekend will take place on the Spielberg circuit with the Sprint race, after the first in Baku

From Friday, F1 is back on TV with the Austrian GP. The second weekend will be staged on the Spielberg circuit with the Sprint race, after the first in Baku, where Ferrari’s only podium of the season arrived, with Leclerc.

Where to see it on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Sky Sport on the Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport F1 channels, and streamed on Now and SkyGo. On the digital terrestrial channel TV8, the Sprint race on Saturday and the race on Sunday will be visible on a delayed basis, respectively at 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The program

Friday June 30th
Ore 9:55 – F3 Prove Libere
Ore 11:05 – F2 Prove Libere
1.30 pm – F1 Free Practice
3.00 pm – F3 Official qualifying
3.55 pm – F2 Qualifying
17:00 – F1 Official Qualifying

Saturday 1st July
Ore 10:00 – F3 Gara Sprint
Ore 13:45 – F2 Gara Sprint
Ore 16:30 – F1 Gara Sprint

Sunday 2nd July
Ore 8:25 F3 Gara
Ore 9:55 – F2 Gar
3.00 pm – F1 Race

June 30, 2023 (change June 30, 2023 | 07:29)

© breaking latest news

See also  Women's Super League: 'Worry' for Manchester City over Champions League failure

You may also like

Bertram Derthona, official farewell of Tyler Cain

Futsal Sparta lost the first league. The manager...

Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left...

Sturm loan Serrano from Atletico

Volleyball, Italy Canada 3-2, highlights of the Nations...

Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for...

Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

The Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra targeted by...

Wimbledon 2023: Britain’s Billy Harris and Anna Brogan...

Harden has exercised his option for next NBA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy