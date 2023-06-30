times and program of pole, Sprint race and race- breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The second weekend will take place on the Spielberg circuit with the Sprint race, after the first in Baku

From Friday, F1 is back on TV with the Austrian GP. The second weekend will be staged on the Spielberg circuit with the Sprint race, after the first in Baku, where Ferrari’s only podium of the season arrived, with Leclerc.

Where to see it on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live by Sky Sport on the Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport F1 channels, and streamed on Now and SkyGo. On the digital terrestrial channel TV8, the Sprint race on Saturday and the race on Sunday will be visible on a delayed basis, respectively at 7pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The program

Friday June 30th

Ore 9:55 – F3 Prove Libere

Ore 11:05 – F2 Prove Libere

1.30 pm – F1 Free Practice

3.00 pm – F3 Official qualifying

3.55 pm – F2 Qualifying

17:00 – F1 Official Qualifying

Saturday 1st July

Ore 10:00 – F3 Gara Sprint

Ore 13:45 – F2 Gara Sprint

Ore 16:30 – F1 Gara Sprint

Sunday 2nd July

Ore 8:25 F3 Gara

Ore 9:55 – F2 Gar

3.00 pm – F1 Race

