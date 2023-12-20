valensija partisan statement by Željko obradović | Sports

Željko Obradović was very satisfied with his team’s performance after the victory over Valencia in the Euroleague.

Basketball players Partizan defeated in an inconclusive match in “Fonteta”. Valencia72:67 and thus managed to register their fifth triumph in a row in the Euroleague, and their ninth this season. Black and white coach Željko Obradović immediately pointed out after the match that this is a very important victory, but that despite the great form, his team has a lot of work ahead of them.

“This is the way to win the game. Let’s play as hard as Valencia. We played smart and won. We have two more games in the first part of the league, and then this much more. We have a long way to go“, said the coach of Partizan, and then he analyzed the match in more detail at the press conference.

“This was a very difficult match. We expected this kind of match because we know how Valencia plays throughout the Euroleague and we tried to adapt. I think we played very well defensively and with many chances to run on the counter. But in many situations we were not patient and another problem for us was Valencia’s offensive rebounds. But we deserved to win regardless. I would like to congratulate my players and once again thank our fans who follow us wherever we play.”

Partizan is currently fourth in the table with nine wins and six losses, the same number as Maccabi. However, in seventh place, Valencia and Baskonia have only one victory less, so the black and whites must continue with victories if they want to ensure direct placement in the Euroleague playoffs.

