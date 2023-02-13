by palermolive.it – ​​50 seconds ago

A big white heart dotted with small red hearts and a photo contest to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It is the gift of Assofioristi Confesercenti to the lovers of Palermo. The floral composition, made with 12,000 petals of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Valentine’s Day in Palermo, a big heart at the Quattro Canti for Valentine’s Day appeared 50 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».