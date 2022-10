LONDON – A soup against Van Gogh’s Sunflowers. It is the sensational protest gesture of two young environmentalists, who this morning threw the liquid against one of the masterpieces of Impressionism in a room of the National Gallery in London. The painting was not damaged, because the canvas is protected by a glass: a detail that the demonstrators of Just Stop Oil (Stop the oil immediately), the organization to which the authors of the protest belong, say they have taken into account.