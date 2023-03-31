Instituto Tomie Ohtake presents the exhibition A song is made out of everything by the artist from Campinas, Vânia Mignone, from 11am to 3pm, from April 1st to June 4th. Curated by Priscyla Gomes.

With a wide panorama, the exhibition, with more than a hundred works, rescues the artist’s paths in the most diverse formats: drawings, collages, illustrations for literary works, record covers, engravings and paintings.

The assembled set draws attention for the vividness of the colors, the expressiveness of the large figures, in addition to the diversity of supports and techniques that appear together, showing a vast universe of experimentation, in which references from advertising, design, cinema, stories comics and music coexist with works on different scales.

The exhibition borrows its title from a verse from the song Clube da Esquina nº 2, by Milton Nascimento, Lô and Márcio Borges, composed for the homonymous 1972 album. of MPB in Vânia’s creative process. The artist from São Paulo makes a recurring allusion to her desire to make her painting a song, infecting those who observe her.

The large-scale, vibrantly colored mural dedicated to the recent episode of the Yanomami humanitarian tragedy, continues the curator, does not let us forget that making a song is also reflecting on silence and its consequences, on how to narrate the excessive and the unpalatable.

About the artist

Born in Campinas, in 1967, Vânie holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Publicity and Propaganda from PUC-Campinas and in Artistic Education from UNICAMP. Among his individual exhibitions are: Echoes, Museum of Visual Arts of UNICAMP, Campinas [2019]; I could keep quiet but I won’t, SESC, Presidente Prudente [2017]; Casa Daros, Rio de Janeiro; Scenarios, USP Museum of Contemporary Art, São Paulo [2014].

He participated in several group exhibitions such as: For a breath of fury and hope, Mube, São Paulo [2021]; Carioca Chronicles to Postpone the End of the World, Museu de Arte do Rio, Rio de Janeiro [2021]; Loose Language, Museum of the Portuguese Language, São Paulo [2021]; 1981/2021: Brazilian Contemporary Art in the Andrea and José Olympio Pereira Collection, Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Rio de Janeiro [2021]; Women in the MAR Collection, Museu de Arte do Rio, Rio de Janeiro; Minimum, Multiple, Common, Pinacoteca, São Paulo; 33rd Bienal de São Paulo – Affective Affinities, Fundação Bienal, São Paulo [2018].

Take note: Instituto Tomie Ohtake (Av. Faria Lima 201 – Entrance at Rua Coropés 88 – Pinheiros, São Paulo)