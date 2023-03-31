Home World Vânia Mignone “A song is made out of everything” – MONDO MODA
World

Vânia Mignone “A song is made out of everything” – MONDO MODA

by admin
Vânia Mignone “A song is made out of everything” – MONDO MODA

Instituto Tomie Ohtake presents the exhibition A song is made out of everything by the artist from Campinas, Vânia Mignone, from 11am to 3pm, from April 1st to June 4th. Curated by Priscyla Gomes.
With a wide panorama, the exhibition, with more than a hundred works, rescues the artist’s paths in the most diverse formats: drawings, collages, illustrations for literary works, record covers, engravings and paintings.

Vânia Mignone – Sem Title – 2011 – Acrylic on MDF @ Edoauard Fraipont

The assembled set draws attention for the vividness of the colors, the expressiveness of the large figures, in addition to the diversity of supports and techniques that appear together, showing a vast universe of experimentation, in which references from advertising, design, cinema, stories comics and music coexist with works on different scales.

Vânia Mignone – Sem Title – 2013 – Acrylic on MDF @ Edouard Fraipont

The exhibition borrows its title from a verse from the song Clube da Esquina nº 2, by Milton Nascimento, Lô and Márcio Borges, composed for the homonymous 1972 album. of MPB in Vânia’s creative process. The artist from São Paulo makes a recurring allusion to her desire to make her painting a song, infecting those who observe her.
The large-scale, vibrantly colored mural dedicated to the recent episode of the Yanomami humanitarian tragedy, continues the curator, does not let us forget that making a song is also reflecting on silence and its consequences, on how to narrate the excessive and the unpalatable.

About the artist

Vânia Mignone – Untitled 2021 – Acrylic on MDF @ Filipe Berndt

Born in Campinas, in 1967, Vânie holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Publicity and Propaganda from PUC-Campinas and in Artistic Education from UNICAMP. Among his individual exhibitions are: Echoes, Museum of Visual Arts of UNICAMP, Campinas [2019]; I could keep quiet but I won’t, SESC, Presidente Prudente [2017]; Casa Daros, Rio de Janeiro; Scenarios, USP Museum of Contemporary Art, São Paulo [2014].

Vania Mignone – Untitled – 2009 – Acrylic on MDF @ Everton Ballardin

He participated in several group exhibitions such as: For a breath of fury and hope, Mube, São Paulo [2021]; Carioca Chronicles to Postpone the End of the World, Museu de Arte do Rio, Rio de Janeiro [2021]; Loose Language, Museum of the Portuguese Language, São Paulo [2021]; 1981/2021: Brazilian Contemporary Art in the Andrea and José Olympio Pereira Collection, Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, Rio de Janeiro [2021]; Women in the MAR Collection, Museu de Arte do Rio, Rio de Janeiro; Minimum, Multiple, Common, Pinacoteca, São Paulo; 33rd Bienal de São Paulo – Affective Affinities, Fundação Bienal, São Paulo [2018].
Take note: Instituto Tomie Ohtake (Av. Faria Lima 201 – Entrance at Rua Coropés 88 – Pinheiros, São Paulo)

See also  United States, a 6-year-old boy shoots his teacher after an argument: "He is in danger of life"

You may also like

Vanja Milinković-Savić shoots in training | Sports

Sexual abuse of children in a kindergarten in...

Trump indicted, supporters of the former president demonstrate...

We premiere the video clip of “Norbait hil...

Oscar Pistorius, the South African former paralympic athlete...

Partizan-Real live broadcast livestream Euroleague | Sports

With the arrest and escape of Artem Uss,...

Ferrovie dello Stato hires in Sicily: how to...

Osimhen skips Napoli-Milan and is at risk for...

Guatemala will send a high-level diplomat to China....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy