InjuryReal Madrid have to do without Ferland Mendy again. The Frenchman is said to be absent from Los Blancos for around a month due to an injury in the soleus muscle.

Real Madrid without Mendy for now

MADRID. Hardly recovered, injured again: After Ferland Mendy only made his comeback in the 2-1 defeat against FC Barcelona, ​​he will once again not be available to Real Madrid. As the royals announced on Friday afternoon, the French left-back is suffering from an injury in the left soleus muscle.

As usual, the club does not provide any information on the duration of the downtime, but according to the sports newspaper AS, a two-week break is to be expected. The reporter José Luis Sánchez from the Spanish TV station LA SEXTA and the talk show “El Chiringuito”, the sports newspaper MARCA and the radio station COPE even speak of a one-month break. Means: He completely misses the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea (April 12 and 18), as well as the second leg in the Copa del Rey semi-finals at the Camp Nou next week (April 5).

Does Alaba help out as a left-back?

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will still have to make do with Nacho Fernández and Eduardo Camavinga at left-back. The newly recovered David Alaba should also be an option, so that Éder Militão would continue to form the headquarters with Antonio Rüdiger.

The squad includes a second left-back alongside Mendy, who only signed up in the second half of January injury in the semimembranous muscle of the left leg, not. However, that will change for the coming season, with Fran García (Rayo Vallecano) already confirmed to be returning.

Fixed dates April 02, 4:15 p.m.: Real Madrid – Real Valladolid (LaLiga)

April 5, 9:00 p.m.: FC Barcelona – Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)

April 8, 9:00 p.m.: Real Madrid – FC Villarreal (LaLiga)

April 12, 9:00 p.m.: Real Madrid – FC Chelsea (Champions League)

April 15, 9:00 p.m.: FC Cádiz – Real Madrid (LaLiga)

April 18, 9:00 p.m.: Chelsea FC – Real Madrid (Champions League)

