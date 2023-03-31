Home World Vanja Marinković led Baskonia to victory over Fenerbahce with 35 points Sports
World

Vanja Marinković led Baskonia to victory over Fenerbahce with 35 points Sports

by admin
Vanja Marinković led Baskonia to victory over Fenerbahce with 35 points Sports

Vanja Marinković scored as many as 35 points and brought Baskonia victory against Fenerbahce

Source: MN PRESS

He is a partisan beat Real Madrid at Stark Arenaand Vanja Marinković trampled Fenerbahce in Vitoria!

The Baskonia shooter scored as many as 35 points and played the match of his career in a triumph that kept the Spanish team’s chance to reach the Top 8. Considering the victories of Partizan, Žalgiris and Baskonia, those three teams will probably decide in the last two rounds which will be the two passengers to the playoffs, although it is realistic that the race will be conducted only between two teams – Lithuanian and Spanish.

If Fenerbahçe had won in Spain, Baskonia would have been practically kicked out of that race, but Vanja Marinković is still very motivated to find himself in the playoffs. The former captain of Partizan scored 35 points with 6/9 three-point shooting and led the team to a convincing victory – 92:69. In the second half, the score was 54:25.

See also  Japan's former Minister of General Affairs Sanae Takaichi officially announced his participation in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election

You may also like

Husa Beet Street has a wife 25 years...

The Gulps release single produced by Tim Wheeler...

At least four people have died in Norway...

Meet Avichai Buaron, the new Likud lawmaker who...

Protests Israel, the judicial reform does not like...

Donald Trump indicted in Stormy Daniels case. The...

Avalanches in Norway: 5 Italians involved, one died

Avalanche overwhelms five Italians in Norway, all from...

Surf and Andalusian roots in the new single...

Avalanche in Norway overwhelms a group of 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy