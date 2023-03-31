Vanja Marinković scored as many as 35 points and brought Baskonia victory against Fenerbahce

He is a partisan beat Real Madrid at Stark Arenaand Vanja Marinković trampled Fenerbahce in Vitoria!

The Baskonia shooter scored as many as 35 points and played the match of his career in a triumph that kept the Spanish team’s chance to reach the Top 8. Considering the victories of Partizan, Žalgiris and Baskonia, those three teams will probably decide in the last two rounds which will be the two passengers to the playoffs, although it is realistic that the race will be conducted only between two teams – Lithuanian and Spanish.

If Fenerbahçe had won in Spain, Baskonia would have been practically kicked out of that race, but Vanja Marinković is still very motivated to find himself in the playoffs. The former captain of Partizan scored 35 points with 6/9 three-point shooting and led the team to a convincing victory – 92:69. In the second half, the score was 54:25.