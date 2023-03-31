The goalkeeper of Torino has a terrible shot and could get more opportunities in the future when he makes dangerous breaks.

Izvor: Twitter/TorinoFC1906_En/printscreen

Vanja Milinković-Savić knows everything – when he is between the posts for the Serbian national team, he defends at a very high level, but when he is in Turin, Italy, he also has time to relax. After he recently showed us that he is one of the few professional footballers who can dunk, now we have seen his offensive potential on the football field.

It’s no secret that Vanja loves freelancers, but that it looks this good… Many didn’t know! On the official Twitter account of Torino, a video from the training session appeared, showing how devastating the shot of the younger of the Milinković-Savić brothers really is. Vanja placed the ball about thirty meters from the goal, shot very hard and hit the crossbar, and the ball bounced far up after that contact! See:

By the way, a few years ago, Vanja really wanted to take a free kick in the Torino jersey, which the then coach Siniša Mihajlović allowed him to do. The Italian Cup was being played against the Capri team, and the “bulls” already had a sufficient lead (2:0) in stoppage time, so they could play. The shot wasn’t bad at all, check it out: