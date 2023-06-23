Home » Vasco concert in Palermo, van stolen from workers who set up the stage
Vasco concert in Palermo, van stolen from workers who set up the stage

Theft from the workers who worked for the Vasco Rossi concert at the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo. The thieves took their Fiat Ducato and all their equipment away during the night. It is the misadventure of a team of workers who work for Live Nation entertainment, the company that takes care of and…

